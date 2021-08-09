The Gathering Place back open in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Gathering Place in Henderson has opened its doors again.

Executive Director Bill Rhodes says new health rules are now in place.

Seniors are asked to mask up and social distance if not vaccinated.

Seniors who are using the center’s transportation must wear a mask.

They have also implemented a nightly cleaning to further ensure the safety of the seniors.

“I’ve about gone stir crazy the last two years, and we love the place. We love to play cards, play pool, got a lot of good friends, and we are tickled to death to be open again,” said William Croft.

Rhodes says they felt comfortable reopening because the number of seniors who were vaccinated is so high.

