Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

The Gathering Place back open in Henderson

By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Gathering Place in Henderson has opened its doors again.

Executive Director Bill Rhodes says new health rules are now in place.

Seniors are asked to mask up and social distance if not vaccinated.

Seniors who are using the center’s transportation must wear a mask.

They have also implemented a nightly cleaning to further ensure the safety of the seniors.

“I’ve about gone stir crazy the last two years, and we love the place. We love to play cards, play pool, got a lot of good friends, and we are tickled to death to be open again,” said William Croft.

Rhodes says they felt comfortable reopening because the number of seniors who were vaccinated is so high.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Evansville business fire
Evansville business will need rebuilt after weekend fire.
Police say a teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro on Sunday...
OPD: Teen hospitalized following shooting on Holly Ave.
Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire in Mount Vernon...
Dispatch: Crews respond to house fire in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Outside the Buffalo Trace Boy Scouts building in Evansville, Ind.
Buffalo Trace Boy Scouts receive COVID-19 Crisis Response Funding
Henderson Schools requiring masks
Henderson Schools change plan, will require masks
The Gathering Place reopens
The Gathering Place reopens
8/9 Neighborhood Watch
8/9 Neighborhood Watch