DNR: Residents in 76 Ind. counties can resume feeding birds

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that Hoosiers in 76 different counties can resume feeding birds.

They ask that residents of the remaining counties keep their feeders down while the investigation into what is killing songbirds continues.

DNR recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding on June 25 to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state.

They say Hoosiers answered the call, removing feeders, cleaning birdbaths, and submitting more than 3,400 reports of sick or dead birds.

DNR biologists believe there to be more than 500 cases in 72 counties that involve a very specific set of clinical signs (crusty eyes, eye discharge, and/or neurological issues).

Based on the data, officials say it appears that the bird illness is consistently affecting specific areas.

According to a press release from the DNR, there appears to be no imminent threat to people, the population of specific bird species or to the overall population of birds in Indiana.

DNR recommends that residents of the following counties continue to refrain from feeding birds:

Allen

Carroll

Clark

Floyd

Hamilton

Hancock

Hendricks

Johnson

Lake

Marion

Monroe

Morgan

Porter

St. Joseph

Tippecanoe, Whitley

Wildlife officials say residents of other counties may again put out their feeders.

To report a sick or dead bird with the symptoms mentioned above, go here.

