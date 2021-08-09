Buffalo Trace Boy Scouts receive COVID-19 Crisis Response Funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boy Scouts Buffalo Trace Council was granted $46,000 from the Evansville COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund on Monday.

“We’ve been alerted about this just recently, and we’re very excited,” Scout Executive John Harding said about receiving the grant. “We’re going to put the funds to use right away. It’s really going to help us inspire the opportunity to recruit more young people into our programs. This grant is really going to help us grow better in our local communities.”

Harding said the main plans for the funding will be to subsidize the cost for families who have kids in scouts, as well as funding projects that will benefit the community.

Buffalo Trace is the home of Boy Scout chapters in southwest Indiana and southeast Illinois.

The Crisis Response Fund awarded nearly $350,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations in their nineteenth round of allocations. Since the pandemic began, the group has awarded $5.3 million to over 100 nonprofits.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.