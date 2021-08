OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The US Navy Blue Angels will be in Owensboro this week.

They’re flying in on Thursday for the Owensboro Air Show this weekend.

The air show starts Friday at the Owensboro Airport.

There are several events planned on Saturday and Sunday along the riverfront.

You can find a full schedule for the event here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.