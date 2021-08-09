Birthday Club
On Alert for excessive heat and storms this week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State picked up much-needed rain Sunday night and Monday. The official total at Evansville Regional Airport was about 2.75″ for the 24 hour period from Sunday night to Monday night. More showers and storms will be possible this week as temperatures and humidity create oppressively hot conditions each day through the week. We are on Alert for excessive heat Tuesday-Thursday, when the heat index may top 105-degrees. In addition, a few severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Damaging winds and flooding rainfall will be the main threats. The heat should back off a bit by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

