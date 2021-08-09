Birthday Club
Accused murderer marries sister of the victim

By WEWS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND (WEWS) - An Ohio man convicted of murder is getting a new trial later this month, but before his big day in court, he walked down the aisle to marry the sister of the man he is accused of killing.

Crystal Straus married John Tiedjen at his home in Cleveland over the weekend.

Teidjen was convicted of killing her brother Brian McGary in 1987.

In June, after 32 years behind bars, Cuyahoga County Judge Dick Ambrose threw out Tiedjen’s murder conviction and granted him a new trial. Tiedjen’s defense attorney had submitted dozens of crime photos and police reports that were not seen in the original trial.

That is when Straus wrote a letter to Tiedjen, who was still in prison, offering her forgiveness and belief that he did not kill her brother.

“I wrote her a letter back and said ‘I didn’t do it. Take a look at this stuff,’” Tiedjen said.

Tiedjen is still on house arrest, but as he awaits a new trial, he hopes the court will allow him to get the surgery he says he will need to have sight in his left eye.

His defense attorney, Kimberly Kendall-Corral, says judicial reform is needed in Ohio to speed up how quickly hearings are granted for those who are fighting to prove their innocence.

“We need to give defendants a full and fair opportunity to present evidence that wasn’t available at the time of trial, whatever the reason was,” she said.

Ohio Innocence Project program director Pierce Reed is hoping the state will adopt new rules of criminal procedure that would give a specific path in assisting with motions for a new trial.

“It would give a track that will really help, hopefully, people with the innocence claims, having the better opportunity to be heard,” Reed said.

Meanwhile, Tiedjen and Straus realize the path for his permanent freedom will not be easy.

“We’ll get through this. It’s going to be challenging. There’s no doubt about it,” Straus said.

The first hearing the Tiedjen’s retrial is currently set for Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

