2 people displaced after Evansville apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are displaced after an apartment fire on Evansville’s east side.

Late Sunday night, fire officials say they arrived at Timbers Apartments for a reported stove fire.

They say there were no signs of a fire from the front of the building when they first got there.

After getting up to the second-floor apartments, officials say firefighters discovered the stove on fire.

According to a press release, people inside tried to put the fire out but eventually got out of the apartment without getting hurt.

Firefighters were able to knock it out in five minutes.

They say the fire damage was contained in the kitchen, but there was a lot of smoke damage throughout the apartment.

Authorities tell us that occupant was displaced because of the damage.

They also say the apartment below suffered some water damage to the ceiling, causing that occupant to be displaced.

Officials say some of the surrounding apartments had light smoke and high carbon monoxide levels. They say a lot of time was needed to ventilate those apartments before residents could go back inside.

Authorities consider the fire accidental and say it started while heating cooking oil that was left unattended.

