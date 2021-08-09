Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

2 people displaced after Evansville apartment fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are displaced after an apartment fire on Evansville’s east side.

Late Sunday night, fire officials say they arrived at Timbers Apartments for a reported stove fire.

They say there were no signs of a fire from the front of the building when they first got there.

After getting up to the second-floor apartments, officials say firefighters discovered the stove on fire.

According to a press release, people inside tried to put the fire out but eventually got out of the apartment without getting hurt.

Firefighters were able to knock it out in five minutes.

They say the fire damage was contained in the kitchen, but there was a lot of smoke damage throughout the apartment.

Authorities tell us that occupant was displaced because of the damage.

They also say the apartment below suffered some water damage to the ceiling, causing that occupant to be displaced.

Officials say some of the surrounding apartments had light smoke and high carbon monoxide levels. They say a lot of time was needed to ventilate those apartments before residents could go back inside.

Authorities consider the fire accidental and say it started while heating cooking oil that was left unattended.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Police say a teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro on Sunday...
OPD: Teen hospitalized following shooting on Holly Ave.
Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire in Mount Vernon...
Dispatch: Crews respond to house fire in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
DNR: Residents in 76 Ind. counties can resume feeding birds
Hopkins Co. reports 1 new COVID death, 221 new cases over past week
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi.
ISP: 1 person dies in Spencer Co. wreck involving a semi