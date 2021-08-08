Scattered storms Monday, a steamy week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have seen a mix of sun and clouds today, but our temperatures still climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Overnight, our temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies, and some scattered showers and storms will start moving into our region from the west.

Our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday, but we will get a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day, then our rain chances will taper off Monday evening.

The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Monday. That means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the main focus will be on the heat and humidity. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values reaching as high as 100-105°! A few isolated showers and storms are also possible each day.

A cold front will move through our region Friday afternoon and evening. That will bring us another chance of rain, but it will also usher in cooler, drier air for the weekend. High temperatures will still be in the low 90s Friday, but we will top out in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.