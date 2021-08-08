Birthday Club
OPD: Teen hospitalized following shooting on Holly Ave.

Police say a teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro on Sunday...
Police say a teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro on Sunday afternoon.(Gray News)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Holly Avenue following a report of shots fired.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound.

Officials tell 14 News the boy was transported to a nearby hospital, and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

