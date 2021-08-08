Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again

Ricardo Civil
Ricardo Civil(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who records show has a rape trial this October in Knox County, has been arrested again for rape in Evansville.

Ricardo Civil, 24, was arrested Saturday.

According to the affidavit, the victim met Civil on a dating app.

She told police she wanted him to drive her to downtown Evansville, but instead, he drove her to an apartment she thought was near Washington Avenue.

The victim said, while she was raped, she believed Civil took a video.

Officers say when questioned, Civil asked for a lawyer.

They say a search warrant of his apartment on Henning Avenue turned up several pieces of evidence consistent with the victim’s story.

Civil is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Whitehead
Man wanted for child battery accused of fighting deputies
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Evansville theft
Man arrested after theft outside Evansville bank
Ribbon-cutting held for new doctor’s offices in Owensboro area
Ribbon-cutting held for new doctor’s offices in Owensboro area
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
Albion, Ill. women that used to live in northern Calif. react to Dixie Fire’s devastation

Latest News

Tepe Park
Evansville park damaged by vandals
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
WWII II airplane coming to Evansville Wartime Museum
WWII II airplane coming to Evansville Wartime Museum
Albion, Ill. women that used to live in northern Calif. react to Dixie Fire’s devastation
Albion, Ill. women that used to live in northern Calif. react to Dixie Fire’s devastation