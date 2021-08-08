Evansville park damaged by vandals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after vandals targeted an Evansville park.

It happened at Tepe Park on Garvin Street.

Police were called there Saturday after a member of the neighborhood association found a storage shed broken into.

They say the door had been kicked in, and several balls and board games were taken out of the building and thrown all over the park.

Police say paint that was inside the shed was poured and painted all over the ground, parking lot, basketball court, and shelter house.

They say there was also spray paint and permanent marker on the shelter house and equipment.

Anyone with information should contact Evansville Police.

