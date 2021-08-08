Birthday Club
Evansville park damaged by vandals

Tepe Park
Tepe Park
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after vandals targeted an Evansville park.

It happened at Tepe Park on Garvin Street.

Police were called there Saturday after a member of the neighborhood association found a storage shed broken into.

They say the door had been kicked in, and several balls and board games were taken out of the building and thrown all over the park.

Police say paint that was inside the shed was poured and painted all over the ground, parking lot, basketball court, and shelter house.

They say there was also spray paint and permanent marker on the shelter house and equipment.

Anyone with information should contact Evansville Police.

Eric Whitehead
Man wanted for child battery accused of fighting deputies
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Evansville theft
Man arrested after theft outside Evansville bank
Ribbon-cutting held for new doctor’s offices in Owensboro area
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
Albion, Ill. women that used to live in northern Calif. react to Dixie Fire’s devastation

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
WWII II airplane coming to Evansville Wartime Museum
Albion, Ill. women that used to live in northern Calif. react to Dixie Fire’s devastation
