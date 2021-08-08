Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.

EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was killed after getting struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Evansville Police Department confirms that officers responded to the 1000 block of North Fulton Avenue in response to a report of a hit and run around 12:30 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found the victim lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries.

According to a press release, the person hit was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but later died as a result of the injuries.

EPD officials are requesting the public’s help to identify the driver who struck the victim and fled the scene.

Police say witnesses told officers they saw a light color passenger car traveling southbound on Fulton Avenue when the vehicle hit the victim.

If anyone has information on the vehicle or the driver of this hit-and-run incident, police ask to call detectives in the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Eric Whitehead
Man wanted for child battery accused of fighting deputies
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Evansville theft
Man arrested after theft outside Evansville bank

Latest News

Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire in Mount Vernon...
Dispatch: Crews responding to house fire in Mt. Vernon
Tepe Park
Evansville park damaged by vandals
Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight