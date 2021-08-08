EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was killed after getting struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department confirms that officers responded to the 1000 block of North Fulton Avenue in response to a report of a hit and run around 12:30 a.m.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found the victim lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries.
According to a press release, the person hit was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but later died as a result of the injuries.
EPD officials are requesting the public’s help to identify the driver who struck the victim and fled the scene.
Police say witnesses told officers they saw a light color passenger car traveling southbound on Fulton Avenue when the vehicle hit the victim.
If anyone has information on the vehicle or the driver of this hit-and-run incident, police ask to call detectives in the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.
This case remains under investigation.
