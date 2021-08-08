Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Crews responding to house fire in Mt. Vernon

Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire in Mount Vernon...
Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire in Mount Vernon on Sunday afternoon.(Source: Jarrod Morgan)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch officials say the fire broke out in the area of Pearl Street and Fourth Street in Mount Vernon.

Operators say the call originally came in around 2:37 p.m.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Eric Whitehead
Man wanted for child battery accused of fighting deputies
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Evansville theft
Man arrested after theft outside Evansville bank

Latest News

EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
EPD: 1 person killed in hit-and-run incident on N. Fulton Ave.
Tepe Park
Evansville park damaged by vandals
Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Evansville business fire
Crews fight large business fire overnight