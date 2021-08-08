Dispatch: Crews responding to house fire in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch officials say the fire broke out in the area of Pearl Street and Fourth Street in Mount Vernon.

Operators say the call originally came in around 2:37 p.m.

