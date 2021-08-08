Crews fight large business fire overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that impacted two businesses.

Dispatchers say it broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at LineX, which is in the 1800 block of Stringtown.

Fire officials there was heavy black smoke when they arrived.

Dispatchers say there was concern the fire had also spread to Savannah’s Cafe next door, but they don’t believe that was the case.

The restaurant has posted they are closed until further notice.

Dispatchers say the last fire officials left the scene at LineX around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to their website, LineX does spray on bed liners for trucks.

