18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muhlenberg Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Out of these 18 cases, health officials say nine patients were unvaccinated and two were fully vaccinated. The other seven cases were too young for vaccine eligibility.

This brings the countywide number to 3,526 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 195 active cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 11,673 cases, 194 deaths, 46.39% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,526 cases, 69 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,096 cases, 156 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,807 cases, 56 deaths, 32.57% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,360 cases, 83 deaths, 36.26% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,588 cases, 25 deaths, 34.05% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 954 cases, 30 deaths, 38.96% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,543 cases, 17 deaths, 28.99% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 921 cases, 16 deaths, 46.1% vaccinated

