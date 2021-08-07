Webster Co. Schools requiring masks indoors for students, staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Board of Education will be mandating masks for students and staff when indoors to start the school year.
This decision comes as the county reports the fourth-highest incident rate for COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
School officials ask everyone to remain flexible for the time being during this “fluid” situation.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.