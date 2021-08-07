Birthday Club
Webster Co. Schools requiring masks indoors for students, staff

Webster Co. Schools requiring masks indoors for students, staff
Webster Co. Schools requiring masks indoors for students, staff(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Board of Education will be mandating masks for students and staff when indoors to start the school year.

This decision comes as the county reports the fourth-highest incident rate for COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

School officials ask everyone to remain flexible for the time being during this “fluid” situation.

