Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

US women win 3rd water polo gold in a row

In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass...
In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass against Nicola Zagame of Australia during a women's semifinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The U.S. women's water polo team got a big lift when Seidemann decided to go for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women’s tournament at the Games.

Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country’s best finish in the women’s competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville theft
Man arrested after theft outside Evansville bank
Alison Flener.
Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on dealing charges
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 2 COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 94 new cases
Evansville native Reilly White watched her sister, Delaney Schnell, compete for Team USA in the...
Evansville woman’s sister makes Olympic debut in Tokyo
Tri-State parents react to school mask regulations
Tri-State parents react to school mask regulations

Latest News

Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee
Ellis Park set for Kentucky Downs Preview Stakes this weekend
Ellis Park set for Kentucky Downs Preview Stakes this weekend
Ellis Park set for Kentucky Downs Preview Stakes this weekend
Ellis Park set for Kentucky Downs Preview Stakes this weekend