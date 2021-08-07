Questions linger as Boonville plans to utilize ‘committee’ approach to replace Devin Mockobee

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Questions lie ahead for the Boonville football program this year as it attempts to replace Devin Mockobee, arguably the team’s most valuable player from one season ago.

The former star running back’s dominant play led to school records for career touchdowns (54) and most yards in a single game (419). Boonville head coach Darin Ward says the Pioneers have all the pieces needed to fill the void left by Mockobee.

“We’ll do it by committee,” Ward said. “We got a handful of running backs, receiver-type kids that can shoulder the load with Reece Wilder and Carter Wolfe, Marques Ballard, Clay Conner. Experienced quarterback coming back with Mason Phillips. And we got some depth, some experience coming back on the offensive line as well, so you don’t replace him with one guy. He’s one of those, one in every 30-35 years that comes through. But, we got some guys that’ll step up and help fill that role.”

Boonville senior Shane Newton says he believes even with Mockobee’s loss, the team could still be at an advantage.

“It’s not going to be so one-dimensional, we’re going to have to get it to a lot of different guys,” Newton said. “I think we are going to be able to spread the ball around more this year, it’s not going to be all one guy. Everyone’s going to have to have accountability.”

The Pioneers, coming off a 4-4 record this past year, dealt with their fair share of challenges after missing two games due to COVID-19. Boonville’s tumultuous 2020 season came to an end during early postseason play, losing to eventual sectional champion, Central, in the opening round.

Newton says the Pioneers have already started to gel as a team.

“Compared to last year, because we didn’t get to start until July, it’s just been a complete flip from last year,” Newton said. “Everything is going so much smoother, we’ve been able to get together as a team more. Practices have been normal, we’ve been able to do weights at the normal time in the weight room. Last year, we didn’t get to the weight room until August. So it’s been awesome to lift the entire summer, get guys big and ready to go.”

While solid playmakers are set to return, Ward is also pleased with the strength of the defense.

“I think our strength defensively is our team speed,” Ward said. “We’ll play a little bit more with linebackers this year and some athletic [defensive] tackle, [defensive] end types. We got depth and experience in our secondary, where we were young last year. That inexperience hopefully has experienced itself this year and will be ready for a good season.”

With depth comes leaders looking to strengthen the team’s mentality, and from all accounts, the Pioneers are prepared to compete.

“We’ve been getting after it, working hard, we’ve been building a team concept and all the guys have bought into that,” Newton said. “It’s been really awesome. Everyone’s been here. We’ve had good attendance, good accountability, it’s been good all the way around the program. I’m ready to start the season and so is everyone else.”

Boonville will kick off its season with a home matchup against Paoli on August 20.

