Man wanted for child battery accused of fighting deputies

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Ft. Branch man is facing several charges after deputies say he tried to avoid arrest while on company time.

Friday afternoon, deputies say they went to a Princeton business, which was the place of employment for 43-year-old Eric Whitehead of Fort Branch.

They say he had a felony warrant for Battery With Injury on a Child.

Deputies say they spoke with several company representatives to find Whitehead, but he tried to run from the business.

When deputies stopped him, they say he physically fought them to try to get away.

A Taser was used to get Whitehead into custody.

He’s charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Law Enforcement, in addition to the child battery charge.

