Hot and humid with a few more clouds Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine helped push our temperatures into the upper 80s to around 90° this afternoon. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, then on through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to around 70° by Sunday morning under mostly clear skies.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Sunday, but a warm breeze from the south-southwest will still push our temperatures in the low 90s, and the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 70s. A stray shower is possible Sunday night, mainly in southeast Illinois, but we will most likely stay dry until Monday.

A low pressure system and its associated warm front will push through to our west on Monday, triggering showers and thunderstorms that will then move into our region. Those storms are expected to weaken as they move into the Tri-State, so any chance of severe weather will likely stay to our northwest, but a few scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, especially in the morning. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday through Friday, we will be stuck in a hot, humid and unsettled weather pattern. There will be plenty of dry time and sunshine, but a few isolated to scattered showers and storms may also pop up each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the heat index values will climb into the upper 90s to around 100°.

A cold front will move through our region Friday evening. That will usher in some cooler, drier air. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

