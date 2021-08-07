Ellis Park set for Kentucky Downs Preview Stakes this weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Major stakes racing highlights a jam-packed weekend at Ellis Park.

It’s going to be a big weekend on the track as Kentucky Downs Preview Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

There are eight stakes races, spanning both days, on what is the most anticipated day of the Ellis Park summer meet.

Each of these preview races, which are worth at least $100,000, serve as stepping stones to races held during the Kentucky Downs meet in September.

The winners of this weekend’s stakes receive an automatic, fees-paid spot in the corresponding Kentucky Downs stakes races, with the same names.

One horse to watch is the mare, She’sonthewarpath, who’s running in the $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Mile on Sunday.

The 5-year old mare has seven wins in 18 lifetime starts, with all those victories coming on the turf, including last month’s win in the Ellis Park Turf Stakes.

Turf is the surface on which Sunday’s Ladies Mile Preview will be run.

Trainer Steve Margolis says She’sonthewarpath is looking good coming into this weekend’s race.

“She’s training very good, knock wood, eating wood, coat looks good, she’s able to train here, she likes the atmosphere, gallops good - she’s a class horse,” Margolis said. “You could put her on a van and send her anywhere, and she’ll always do the right thing. She has a solid win over the track. I think it’ll be a good track to take a shot for the money. I’m looking forward to the race Sunday.”

Racing action begins Saturday at Ellis Park at 12:50 p.m.

The first stakes race is set to go off around 2:15 p.m.

