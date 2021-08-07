Black Nurses of Evansville distributes free supplies at back-to-school event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With only a couple of weeks left until most Tri-State students head back to the classroom, plenty of back-to-school giveaways are helping families out as they prepare for the new academic year.

Black Nurses of Evansville organized its “Back 2 School Blitz” on Saturday morning.

Organizers say 300 backpacks were given away, along with plenty of raffles for gift baskets filled with schools supplies, snacks, bikes and helmets.

”We try to provide resources for the whole community so they can be informed,” Black Nurses of Evansville Vice President Karen Shamell said. “One of the things that this time of the year is making sure the kids are mentally, physically and ready to go for school. And giving away backpacks is a big thing all over the city, so we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to jump in there too and help out.’”

The group also held a vaccine clinic on site for anyone who had questions about the COVID vaccine or wanted to receive it.

