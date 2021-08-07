Birthday Club
Albion, Ill. women that used to live in northern Calif. react to Dixie Fire’s devastation

The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - The Dixie Fire is ripping through communities in northern California, mostly destroying the town of Greenville.

Two Tri-State women, Myrtle Snodgrass and Rebbecca Snodgrass-West, used to live just 20 minutes away in Taylorsville, California.

Snodgrass says the fire is starting to close in on their hometown.

“They’re holding it so far, but the winds are going to change this evening and our community will be in danger again,” Snodgrass said.

The two women say they have been keeping up with what’s happening through social media. They tell 14 News that some community members have been trying to keep the small community watered down, in order to keep the town safe.

Still, the fire threat is looming and the area is already feeling the fire’s wrath.

When reacting to the devastation, Snodgrass-West says she started crying.

“That was our home,” Snodgrass-West said. “That’s where we grew up. That’s our friends. That’s our family members. When you’re so many thousands of miles away, you can’t do anything. There is absolutely nothing you can do to help. Nothing that can stop it.”

Snodgrass and Snodgrass-West say they still have loved ones in the path of the fire.

According to the latest report from The Associated Press, the Dixie Fire is 35% contained and is expected to grow.

Snodgrass asks everyone to say a prayer for their home. She says if everyone takes time to say one prayer, it will help so much.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

