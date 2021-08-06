Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces 21-year-old from Daviess Co. dies from COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
Armed robbery suspects wanted in Owensboro
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

A White House source says we could have a COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy in just a few weeks.
COVID-19 booster shot strategy could come in September
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says