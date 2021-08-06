Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WWII II airplane coming to Evansville Wartime Museum

That's All, Brother.
That's All, Brother.(Rich Cooper/COAP)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane from World War II is making a stop in Evansville for the weekend.

“That’s All, Brother,” a C-47 is set to arrive at Evansville Wartime Museum Friday.

Museum officials say on June 6, 1944, the plane led the airborne invasion of Normandy.

They say “That’s All, Brother” led over 800 C-47s that dropped over 13,000 paratroopers into battle.

75 years later, officials tell 14 News the Commemorative Air Force was able to bring the airplane back to the skies of Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The plane will be in Evansville from Friday through Sunday evening.

Officials with Evansville Wartime Museum say the public is invited to take onboard tours with the aircraft crew, or you can take a flight and see Evansville from the sky.

There is a limited number of flights available at $249 a person.

Tours on the plane will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, excluding flying times.

Officials say admission to the Evansville Wartime Museum during this event is $11 per person. On-board tours of “That’s All, Brother” are $10 a person.

You can reserve a flight online.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces 21-year-old from Daviess Co. dies from COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
Armed robbery suspects wanted in Owensboro
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

Kaige Joseph Anfield.
KSP: Hopkins Co. man in jail on child sexual exploitation charges
Alison Flener.
Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on dealing charges
#TDL Two-a-days: Ohio Co. Eagles
TDL Week 1: Jasper vs Memorial