WWII II airplane coming to Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane from World War II is making a stop in Evansville for the weekend.

“That’s All, Brother,” a C-47 is set to arrive at Evansville Wartime Museum Friday.

Museum officials say on June 6, 1944, the plane led the airborne invasion of Normandy.

They say “That’s All, Brother” led over 800 C-47s that dropped over 13,000 paratroopers into battle.

75 years later, officials tell 14 News the Commemorative Air Force was able to bring the airplane back to the skies of Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The plane will be in Evansville from Friday through Sunday evening.

Officials with Evansville Wartime Museum say the public is invited to take onboard tours with the aircraft crew, or you can take a flight and see Evansville from the sky.

There is a limited number of flights available at $249 a person.

Tours on the plane will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, excluding flying times.

Officials say admission to the Evansville Wartime Museum during this event is $11 per person. On-board tours of “That’s All, Brother” are $10 a person.

You can reserve a flight online.

