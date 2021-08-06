Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

UE helping bring more teachers into schools

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many teaching positions across the state of Indiana are still vacant as schools are starting.

The University of Evansville’s Education Department is working with local schools to help solve the problem of teacher shortages both now and in the future.

Right now, the Indiana Department of Education’s job bank still has openings in math, science and English.

These are some of the most essential types of teachers to help give a student their best education.

So, UE is doing a few things to help get more teachers into classrooms and keep them around while they are there.

Something they are seeing is their soon-to-be graduates getting multiple job offers before they even graduate.

So there truly are not enough people to fill these positions as it stands.

“We’ve changed our tuition cost for the transition to teaching program, that is really just booming,” said Dr. Sharon Gieselmann, UE School of Education Chair. “We have probably about 25 students in that program now. When I started as department chair several years ago, we only had about three or four students in that program.”

UE says 100% of their graduates are working in the field of education or in graduate school.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces 21-year-old from Daviess Co. dies from COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
Armed robbery suspects wanted in Owensboro
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend.
Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend
Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/6
Friday Sunrise Headlines
UE helping bring more teachers into schools.
UE helping bring more teachers into schools
Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend.
Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend