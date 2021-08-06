UE helping bring more teachers into schools.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many teaching positions across the state of Indiana are still vacant as schools are starting.

The University of Evansville’s Education Department is working with local schools to help solve the problem of teacher shortages both now and in the future.

Right now, the Indiana Department of Education’s job bank still has openings in math, science and English.

These are some of the most essential types of teachers to help give a student their best education.

So, UE is doing a few things to help get more teachers into classrooms and keep them around while they are there.

Something they are seeing is their soon-to-be graduates getting multiple job offers before they even graduate.

So there truly are not enough people to fill these positions as it stands.

“We’ve changed our tuition cost for the transition to teaching program, that is really just booming,” said Dr. Sharon Gieselmann, UE School of Education Chair. “We have probably about 25 students in that program now. When I started as department chair several years ago, we only had about three or four students in that program.”

UE says 100% of their graduates are working in the field of education or in graduate school.

