Tri-State parents react to school mask regulations

INDIANA (WFIE) - Back-to-school season is finally here.

Some corporations have already returned to the classroom, while others aren’t slated to head back until August 11.

Meanwhile, each school corporation varies when it comes to mask mandates.

Officials with Tell City-Troy Township Schools announced they will only be recommending masks rather than requiring them.

Parent Julie Hess, whose kids have already started school for the year, says she’s disappointed.

“Appropriately mad is what I like to say,” Hess said. “Appropriately angry.”

Hess says she’s doing what she can to help them.

“My kids were happy to go back to school, they had a great first day,” Hess said. “I bought them high-grade masks, I’m trying to keep them safe.”

Warrick County students haven’t gone back yet, but school corporation officials recently announced masks as a requirement.

Parent Dani Nickens is also disappointed.

“We think that it should be optional,” Nickens said. “People should have the choice to decide what they think is best for their family.”

Nickens says masks will impact her children’s learning.

“My kindergartener is not going to be experiencing seeing his teacher’s face, and her sounding out letters for him to be able to learn,” Nickens said. “That’s going to be a huge damper on his education.”

While both sides have differing opinions, each parent is left wondering what new plan will come next, as well as when it will go back to normal.

“We’ve heard this before, that’s what we’ve been told this whole time,” Nickens said. “It was two weeks, then it was another month.”

“If we move to red, if we have a higher spread in our county, at what point will they change course in what they’re doing in our schools right now?” Hess said.

The Warrick County School Corporation’s next meeting is set for August 9.

We are told parents who oppose mask requirements are planning to attend to speak their minds.

