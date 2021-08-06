Summer sizzle returns this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds shifted to the south on Friday. Tropical moisture will begin to stream back toward the Tri-State over the next week. The weekend will be mainly sunny and hot with highs near 90 and more humid than the previous week. Temps will climb into the lower 90s for the first half of next week. We may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening, but widespread rainfall is not expected.

