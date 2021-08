EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event is this weekend to help gather school supplies for children heading back to school.

It’s happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will take place at the four Walmart locations in the Evansville-Warrick County area.

