Ribbon-cutting held for new doctor’s offices in Owensboro area(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The ribbon was cut for the future home of four doctor’s offices on Friday.

The city of Owensboro is growing, especially in the Fairview Drive area just off Highway 54. This area is set to be the new home to four doctor’s offices, who already work in the community, but are relocating to allow their respective practices to grow.

On Friday, friends and staff watched the ribbon cutting on this exciting project.

“It’s exciting for me personally, but also I think it’s going to be a great service for the town and our patients,” Jeremy Luckett, owner of Vineyard Primary Care said. “I am looking forward to sharing the space with the other dentist that are going to be out here with me.”

The offices are expected to open in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

