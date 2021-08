LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Congressman James Comer says he has no plans to run for governor in 2023.

The representative says he’s focused instead on a chairmanship of a key Congressional committee.

Comer previously ran for governor in 2015, and fell short of the Republican nomination by 83 votes.

He was elected to Congress a year later.

