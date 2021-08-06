Birthday Club
Owensboro police investigating after occupied vehicle was shot

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was hit with gunfire.

Officers were called to the intersection of West 10th Street and Omega Street around 7:30 Thursday night.

They say a vehicle that had two people inside was shot three times.

Authorities say nobody was hurt.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

