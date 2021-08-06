Birthday Club
Owensboro Health issuing visitor restrictions amid rise in COVID-19 cases

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health is issuing temporary visitor restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the area.

Hospital officials say, starting Monday, they will be limiting the chance of exposure inside by asking each patient to designate only one support person to visit them for the duration of their stay.

They say this policy will be strictly enforced in order to keep their patients and team members safe.

You can find more information on Owensboro Health’s website.

