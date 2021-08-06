OPD: 2 people taken to hospital after fight; police investigating
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight in Owensboro.
Police went to the 2100 block of Church Hill Court around 10 Thursday night.
They say they found a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds and a 20-year-old man with several facial injuries from an assault.
Investigators believe there was a fight between a large group of people where both victims were injured.
Both were taken to an area hospital with what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives say they are continuing to investigate.
