OPD: 2 people taken to hospital after fight; police investigating

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight in Owensboro.

Police went to the 2100 block of Church Hill Court around 10 Thursday night.

They say they found a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds and a 20-year-old man with several facial injuries from an assault.

Investigators believe there was a fight between a large group of people where both victims were injured.

Both were taken to an area hospital with what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

