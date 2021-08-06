OPD: 2 people taken to hospital after fight; police investigating

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight in Owensboro.

Police went to the 2100 block of Church Hill Court around 10 Thursday night.

They say they found a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds and a 20-year-old man with several facial injuries from an assault.

Investigators believe there was a fight between a large group of people where both victims were injured.

Both were taken to an area hospital with what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate.

