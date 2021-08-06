Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30

Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.(TLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gina Krasley, who was featured on TLC’s “My 600lb Life,” died earlier this week at her New Jersey home.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life,” the network posted on Twitter.

Krasley was “surrounded by her loving family” when she died Aug. 1, according to her obituary.

Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.

“She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children,” Krasley’s obituary reads.

Instead of flowers, Krasley’s family is encouraging donations to mental health charities in her honor.

Krasley is survived by her wife Beth, mother Cathy Devereux and sister Ali Samuels.

“My 600lb Life” follows the emotional and physical journeys of extremely obese people who undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces 21-year-old from Daviess Co. dies from COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
Armed robbery suspects wanted in Owensboro
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Charlie Archie
Community works together to find trucker’s missing cat

Latest News

A new program at the Perry County Jail is working to change the lives of those participating.
Perry Co. jail implements ‘life saving’ program
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme...
Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Half of US vaccinated as delta cases rise
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban