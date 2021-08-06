More clouds today, heating up this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with a few scattered clouds overhead and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we also have more smoke from the wildfires out west blowing into our region today, so we won’t see much blue sky even during the breaks from the clouds. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s thanks to a warm breeze from the south-southwest.

Overnight, we will see fewer clouds, but a stray shower may still be possible. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. When you factor in the humidity, it will probably feel like the low to mid 90s.

Our temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, starting Sunday and continuing through most of next week. Heat index values will at least be in the upper 90s to near 100° each day but may reach as high as 105° Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with those steamy temperatures, a stray shower is possible Sunday, and a few isolated to scattered showers and storms could pop up each day Monday through Thursday. We are not expecting any widespread rain or severe weather at this time.

