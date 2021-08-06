Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Jackson and Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot while working as security at a car lot was believed to be targeted and ambushed, Louisville Metro Police Department chief Erika Shields said.

The shooting happened at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, located in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

(Story continues below video)

Shirley was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Shirley was described by Lt. Col. Carl Yates as a good deputy who was well-liked.

Sheriff John Aubrey said Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2019, where he worked in the court security division. He was recently awarded the Medal of Valor for actions he took during a shooting in Jefferson Square Park.

Aubrey said LMPD would conduct the investigation into Shirley’s death.

(Story continues below video)

More details released after off-duty officer shot in Shively

An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while working as security at a car lot, according to Louisville Metro police >> https://bit.ly/3lz9DHe

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Thursday, August 5, 2021

No arrests have been made. But Shields said investigators may have possible suspects.

“We will make an arrest,” she said.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from neighboring businesses, like Rockford Lane Liquors.

“They were here this morning looking at it,” manager Jacob Maier said. “It’s kind of hard to see because we only have so much that we can get over there. I don’t know if they have surveillance or not but ours only reaches like to the cars a little bit so you can see shadows and stuff, but nothing that would be like definitive.”

Neighbors in the area of the shooting said it was a scary situation. Angela Clark heard the shots fired in the early morning hours.

She said she had seen Shirley working in that lot several times, making what happened to him even more tragic.

(Story continues below video)

“It’s sad,” she said. “You said he was only 26? He didn’t have a chance to live his life.”

Other neighbors said to think he was a target is a painful thought.

“It hurts a lot,” long-time neighbor Brenda Berg said. “This is where I grew up from when I was five years old, and it’s just not what it used to be.”

Shirley was the fifth line of duty death in the history of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Yates said. Four of the five deaths were from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces 21-year-old from Daviess Co. dies from COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
Armed robbery suspects wanted in Owensboro
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

OPD: 2 people taken to hospital after fight; police investigating
Strong armed robbery in Evansville
Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Owensboro police investigating after occupied vehicle was shot
Kaige Joseph Anfield.
KSP: Hopkins Co. man in jail on child sexual exploitation charges
Alison Flener.
Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on dealing charges