KSP: Hopkins Co. man in jail on child sexual exploitation charges

Kaige Joseph Anfield.
Kaige Joseph Anfield.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested Thursday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Kentucky State Police say 25-year-old Kaige Joseph Storm Anfield was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation started after authorities say they discovered Anfield was sharing images of child exploitation online.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at his home in Hanson on Thursday.

Troopers say seized equipment they say was used in the alleged crime to be examined.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

