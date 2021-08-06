Ind. reports 2 COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 94 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, Indiana health officials reported 2,058 new positive COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 781,326 cases and 13,624 deaths.

The map shows two of the new deaths are in Vanderburgh County.

The state map shows 94 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 34 new cases in Warrick County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 13 new cases in Gibson County, 12 new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Perry County, and four new cases in Spencer and Pike Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

There is a mobile vaccine clinic Friday and Saturday at Strassenfest in Jasper. It’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,892 cases, 407 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,384 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,323 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,964 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,920 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,756 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,424 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,448 cases, 34 deaths

