Hopkins Co. Schools set to hold meeting to discuss back-to-school mask policies

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Board of Education has called for a special meeting to talk about masks in schools when the district starts the fall semester next week.

The meeting starts Friday at 5:30 p.m.

School leaders held one meeting earlier this week, but felt another was necessary.

During Monday’s meeting, the only action taken was that masks have to be worn by everyone on school buses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended all states with a high COVID-19 infection rate for students and staff to wear masks when school starts back up again.

Hopkins County has also seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

We will update this story if any changes in regulations are made.

Our Lesya Feinstein will have a full report tonight on 14 News.

Ribbon-cutting held for new doctor’s offices in Owensboro area
Another edition of “First Friday” took over downtown Henderson this weekend.
First Friday festivities return to downtown Henderson
Deaconess passes milestone, administers 150k total COVID-19 vaccinations