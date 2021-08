Green River District reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 447 new cases since Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 447 additional cases since Tuesday.

Officials say of those newly reported cases, 184 were in Daviess County, 120 were in Henderson County, 48 were in Union County, 38 were in Webster County, 30 were in Ohio County, 14 were in Hancock County and 13 were in McLean County.

Three of the newly reported deaths were Daviess County residents and one was from Webster County.

They say all seven Green River District counties are in areas of high transmission.

According to health officials, 36 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 11,673 cases, 194 deaths, 46.39% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,443 cases, 69 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,096 cases, 156 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,807 cases, 56 deaths, 32.57% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,360 cases, 83 deaths, 36.26% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,588 cases, 25 deaths, 34.05% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 954 cases, 30 deaths, 38.96% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,543 cases, 17 deaths, 28.99% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 921 cases, 16 deaths, 46.1% vaccinated

