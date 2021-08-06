Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Even more schools are announcing that masks will be mandatory when classes begin this month. Many of our Tri-State students will head to the bus stop next week.

As we make our way into that week, many teaching positions across the state of Indiana are still vacant. The University of Evansville is hoping to stop that trend now.

Developing overnight, the Senate session ended with no move forward on the infrastructure bill. Lawmakers will have to wait until Saturday at noon for another chance.

The half pot just keeps getting bigger and bigger. The Strassenfest is underway in Jasper after a long wait.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend.
UE helping bring more teachers into schools.
UE helping bring more teachers into schools.
Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event happening this weekend.
