First Friday festivities return to downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Another edition of “First Friday” took over downtown Henderson this weekend.

“First Fridays” at the perch bring music and food to the downtown area.

On Friday, the Honey Vines serenaded the crowd with their musical stylings.

Officials tell 14 News the event is a good way to get people downtown.

“Seeing the community get back out and enjoy being outdoors, enjoy the live music, and just being together,” Lindsay Locasto, executive director of the Downtown Henderson Partnership said. “As a community enjoying all the fun things that we have going on in downtown Henderson.”

“First Fridays” will take place every first Friday of each month all the way through October.

Every “First Friday” event lasts from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

