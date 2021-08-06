Experience, leadership, depth expected to be strengths for Memorial football this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2021 season, the Memorial football team looks to rely on its experience and depth to excel on the gridiron this fall.

Returning one year older and wise, the Tigers aim to build off last year’s dominant second half of the season. After getting a slower start, Memorial secured eight straight victories to advance to the Class 4A sectional championship, accomplishing the feat in midst of a tough schedule.

Although losing senior quarterback Colton Pence, Memorial head coach John Hurley is confident in the returning depth on both sides of the ball.

The Tigers head into the season with junior Caleb Ellspermann looking to fill Pence’s shoes, as well as strong leadership from upperclassmen like seniors Josh Russell and Dominic Norman.

So while this year’s group looks the part, Hurley hopes this will translate onto the field.

”We’ll look the part getting off the bus, I hope we can play the part - that’s going to be a tell-tale sign when we come out,” Hurley said. “Living up to expectations, I’m not too concerned about. But I do care what we think in the locker room. If we can keep things in check and do what we’re supposed to do, we got a chance to compete and that’s really all you can ask for.”

Memorial opens its season at home against Jasper on August 20.

