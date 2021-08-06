Evansville woman’s sister makes Olympic debut in Tokyo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Olympic coverage from Tokyo featured another Tri-State connection.

Evansville resident Reilly White watched her sister compete for Team USA in the women’s 10-meter platform final on Thursday.

Delaney Schnell has already earned a silver medal in Tokyo from the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform event.

On Thursday morning, White saw her 22-year-old sister secure fifth place, totaling an overall score of 340.40.

Click here to view the full results.

Schnell’s performance is considered the best finish for Team USA in the event since 2004.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.