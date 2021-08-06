Birthday Club
Evansville woman’s sister makes Olympic debut in Tokyo

Evansville native Reilly White watched her sister, Delaney Schnell, compete for Team USA in the...
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Olympic coverage from Tokyo featured another Tri-State connection.

Evansville resident Reilly White watched her sister compete for Team USA in the women’s 10-meter platform final on Thursday.

Delaney Schnell has already earned a silver medal in Tokyo from the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform event.

On Thursday morning, White saw her 22-year-old sister secure fifth place, totaling an overall score of 340.40.

Schnell’s performance is considered the best finish for Team USA in the event since 2004.

