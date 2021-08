EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a strong armed robbery at 20 NW 3rd Street.

That’s the Fifth Third Bank downtown.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim is a person who was outside of the bank.

They are still looking for the suspect.

We have a crew working to get more information.

