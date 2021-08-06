Deaconess passes milestone, administers 150k total COVID-19 vaccinations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teenager becomes the 150,000th vaccine recipient administered by the Deaconess Health System.

Deaconess officials posted a picture on social media to commemorate the milestone.

14-year-old Jillian received her vaccine on Friday and was met by Deaconess Clinic Operations Director Lisa Maish, who presented her with a gift bag.

Deaconess gave its first COVID-19 vaccination back on December 16, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.