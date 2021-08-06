Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deaconess passes milestone, administers 150k total COVID-19 vaccinations

A teenager became the 150,000th vaccine recipient administered by the Deaconess Health System...
A teenager became the 150,000th vaccine recipient administered by the Deaconess Health System on Friday.(Twitter: Deaconess News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teenager becomes the 150,000th vaccine recipient administered by the Deaconess Health System.

Deaconess officials posted a picture on social media to commemorate the milestone.

14-year-old Jillian received her vaccine on Friday and was met by Deaconess Clinic Operations Director Lisa Maish, who presented her with a gift bag.

Deaconess gave its first COVID-19 vaccination back on December 16, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville theft
Man arrested after theft outside Evansville bank
Beshear announces 21-year-old from Daviess Co. dies from COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
Armed robbery suspects wanted in Owensboro
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash

Latest News

Owensboro Health announces new visitor restrictions
Owensboro Health announces new visitor restrictions
A new program at the Perry County Jail is working to change the lives of those participating.
Perry Co. jail implements ‘life saving’ program
Fire at AMG Aluminum plant
Crews called to chemical fire at Henderson Co. aluminum plant
Highway 60 gas leak in Henderson
Gas leak closes Highway 60 in Henderson