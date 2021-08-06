Closures planned on Blue Bridge ahead of Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is in place ahead of one of the summer’s most anticipated events in Owensboro.

The Blue Bridge will be closed to traffic for the Owensboro Air Show and practice sessions.

Closures start next week in preparation for the Air Show, which kicks off on August 13.

The full closure schedule is listed below:

August 12 - 12-5 p.m.

August 13 - 2-4 p.m.

August 14 - 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

August 15 - 3-5 p.m.

