Brescia University now requiring masks indoors

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - School officials at Brescia University say they will be requiring masks inside all facilities starting Monday.

In a letter from President Fr. Larry Hostetter, he says masking will be required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus, regardless of vaccine status.

He also asks for everyone to maintain three feet of social distance.

Officials say this is due to the Delta variant in the community.

You can read the president’s full letter in the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

