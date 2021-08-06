Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing drug-related charges after authorities say they found several different drugs in her apartment.

Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they received a tip that 32-year-old Alison Flener was dealing heroin from the Kimber Green Apartments on the city’s east side.

Detectives say they watched Flener get in her car at the apartment complex and leave.

Authorities pulled her over when they say she turned out of the parking lot and onto Kimber Lane without using a turn signal.

According to an affidavit, a K9 officer was alerted to the smell of possible drugs in the car.

They searched her car and say they found about two grams of heroin.

That led authorities to search Flener’s apartment.

There, they say they found several different drugs, including more heroin, meth and several different pills.

They say they also found a large amount of cash, a digital scale and a handgun.

Flener was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on dealing and possession charges.

