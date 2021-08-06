Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on dealing charges

Alison Flener.
Alison Flener.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing drug-related charges after authorities say they found several different drugs in her apartment.

Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they received a tip that 32-year-old Alison Flener was dealing heroin from the Kimber Green Apartments on the city’s east side.

Detectives say they watched Flener get in her car at the apartment complex and leave.

Authorities pulled her over when they say she turned out of the parking lot and onto Kimber Lane without using a turn signal.

According to an affidavit, a K9 officer was alerted to the smell of possible drugs in the car.

They searched her car and say they found about two grams of heroin.

That led authorities to search Flener’s apartment.

There, they say they found several different drugs, including more heroin, meth and several different pills.

They say they also found a large amount of cash, a digital scale and a handgun.

Flener was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on dealing and possession charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beshear announces 21-year-old from Daviess Co. dies from COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
Armed robbery suspects wanted in Owensboro
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

Kaige Joseph Anfield.
KSP: Hopkins Co. man in jail on child sexual exploitation charges
That's All, Brother.
WWII II airplane coming to Evansville Wartime Museum
#TDL Two-a-days: Ohio Co. Eagles
TDL Week 1: Jasper vs Memorial